Ninh Thuan farmers bitten by a lizard bug

This is all it takes for a butterfly lizard farm – an artificial sand dune that mimics the lizards’ natural habitat, surrounded by a 40-centimeter high wall to prevent them from escaping. Farmers say this job is less physically demanding than breeding pigs, cattle or poultry, as also less expensive, because their food does not cost much and their meat is always in demand.

Female lizards dig a hole one to two meters underground every October to lay eggs. Depending on their size, each can lay from two to ten eggs. The eggs hatch after 45 days. Butterfly lizard meat can be harvested after a year. Some quality hatchlings are kept for breeding.