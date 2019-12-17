Ninh Thuan farmers bitten by a lizard bug

|
The butterfly lizard is native to Asia. They can be found in sandy coastal areas or deserts. Over the last five years, people in the Ninh Thuan Province on Vietnam's south-central coast have been farming butterfly lizards for their meat, which is mainly sold to restaurants.
Around 50 farms with a total area of two hectares are dedicated to farming these reptiles in Hoa Thuy hamlet. When the weather is sunny and warm, the lizards crawl from their underground "caves" to bask in the sun, while the hatchlings shed their skins.
The prickly pear, which grows wild in the area, is the butterfly lizards’ favorite food. The fruit is mixed with other plants like banana/plantain stem, corn, water spinach and moringa leaves and fed to the lizards once a day.
This is all it takes for a butterfly lizard farm – an artificial sand dune that mimics the lizards’ natural habitat, surrounded by a 40-centimeter high wall to prevent them from escaping. Farmers say this job is less physically demanding than breeding pigs, cattle or poultry, as also less expensive, because their food does not cost much and their meat is always in demand.
Female lizards dig a hole one to two meters underground every October to lay eggs. Depending on their size, each can lay from two to ten eggs. The eggs hatch after 45 days. Butterfly lizard meat can be harvested after a year. Some quality hatchlings are kept for breeding.
Butterfly lizards are harvested by digging underground or setting live traps. When mother lizards go overground after laying eggs, farmers separate them from the hatchlings to prevent mature lizards from eating the young.
Butterfly lizard farmer Trinh Ngoc Lang said that the land in the area was sandy and wind-swept, limiting planting options. Since food is limited, locals typically resort to catching butterfly lizards in the wild every spring.
Lang tried raising some of them in his garden and found it was not too difficult.
He's been in the lizard farming business for six years now, selling thousands of them for meat, earning about VND80 million ($3,500) in profit each year.
Fully-grown butterfly lizards weigh around 200 to 800 grams, and retail for VND45,000 ($1.95) a kilo. Farmers sell male lizards for meat and keep females for breeding. Their soft and fatty meat is sought after by many diners.
Grilled butterfly lizard is a Ninh Thuan specialty. Their meat is also added to salads.