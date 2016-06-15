The most read Vietnamese newspaper
fake cop
How to detect fake cops in Vietnam? Tips to help you avoid being robbed
Foreign tourists are a prime target for criminals in Vietnam, and various scams to part them from their property are becoming more and more ...
Fake cops arrested after targeting tourists in Saigon robbing spree
Ho Chi Minh City Police yesterday arrested the ring leader and two members of a gang who have been impersonating ...
