VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Fake cops arrested after targeting tourists in Saigon robbing spree

By Quoc Thanh   June 15, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City Police yesterday arrested the ring leader and two members of a gang who have been impersonating police officers to rob foreign tourists.

Dang Tuan Thanh, 21, the ring leader, had taken advantage of his ability to speak a little English to communicate with foreigners, pretending to be a police officer and asking them to hand over their luggage for inspection. Then he would just simply rev up his motorbike and drive off with their belongings.

A British tourist was the first to report he had been robbed by a fake cop. The “cop” stopped his motorbike while he was driving from District 1 to Dien Bien Phu Street.

The “cop”, with a gun in his hands, asked the tourist to hand over his personal legal documents and pay a fine for a “traffic violation”. The tourist did not have cash with him, so the fake cop “escorted” the tourist to an ATM where he stole VND8 million ($360) and a mobile phone.

fake-cops-arrested-after-targeting-tourists-in-saigon-robbing-spree

Dang Tuan Thanh, 21, the ring leader, was arrested yesterday. Photo by Kienthuc.com.net

On May 26, a Japanese was listening to music on his Iphone 6 while exercising on Thu Thiem Bridge in District 2 when a man approached him and asked him to hand over his phone for inspection. The man said he was a cop and suspected he was using the phone for criminal purposes. The “cop” snatched the phone and ran off with it. On May 31, a Dutch tourist lost an Ipad, a camera and VND2 million ($90) to the same scam.

Police arrested Thanh last Friday at his rented house in District 7. They also seized luggage he had stolen from tourists and a fake police card that said: "Police Office on Drug Crime."

According to police, Tuan was once a motorbike taxi driver ('xe om') and he used the money for drugs.

Tags: fake cop Saigon
 
Read more
Vietnamese official quits election amid luxury car scandal

Vietnamese official quits election amid luxury car scandal

Saigon calls for vigilante spirit to fight rising crime

Saigon calls for vigilante spirit to fight rising crime

Vietnam busts open gambling ring worth $350 mln

Vietnam busts open gambling ring worth $350 mln

Vietnam draws up danger-zone map of unexploded bombs

Vietnam draws up danger-zone map of unexploded bombs

ASEAN retracts

ASEAN retracts "South China Sea" criticism: Malaysia

No welcome mat for Monsanto: Vietnam must draw the line

No welcome mat for Monsanto: Vietnam must draw the line

Thailand donates $100,000 to help Vietnam's battle with climate change

Thailand donates $100,000 to help Vietnam's battle with climate change

Vietnam’s former industry minister under fire over son's promotions

Vietnam’s former industry minister under fire over son's promotions

 
go to top