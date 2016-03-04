VnExpress International
Tag facial recognition
Backing Big Brother: Chinese facial recognition firms appeal to funds

China push for facial recognition technology bolsters start-ups as companies shrug off concerns about privacy rights.

Is facial recognition the stuff of sci-fi? Not in China

From toilet-paper dispensers to fast-food restaurants, travel and crime-fighting, China is taking the lead in ...

Google tests digital wallets that can stay in pockets

Google on Wednesday said it is testing ways to let people use digital wallets without having to even take smartphones out of their pockets.
March 10, 2016 | 06:52 pm GMT+7
 
