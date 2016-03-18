VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag extinction
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Warming could threaten half of species in 33 key areas: report

'Even with the emissions cuts pledged under the Paris Agreement, temperatures that were extreme in the past are set to be the new normal in all ...

Endangered species poached in protected areas - WWF

'Unless they [natural world heritage sites] are protected effectively, we will lose them forever.'

Mammals thrived long before dinos died

The prevailing theory that mammals only flourished after an asteroid strike wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is doubly wrong, according to a study published Wednesday.
June 09, 2016 | 07:13 pm GMT+7

Rare sea turtle rescued from the mouths of fishermen

A rare 40-kilogram sea turtle has been rescued by police as it was being prepped for the pot at a food stall in Soc Trang province.
May 11, 2016 | 02:02 pm GMT+7

Humans and animals victims of wild meat trade

Vietnam is considered a hotspot for wildlife trading, with wild animal products consumed in the domestic market and exported to other countries at ever-increasing levels.
March 19, 2016 | 11:57 am GMT+7
 
go to top