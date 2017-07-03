The most read Vietnamese newspaper
exhibition
War exhibition delivers messages of peace in Ho Chi Minh City
The U.S. anti-war movement comes alive in a series of pictures, posters and news articles.
Saigon show uncovers century of conflict and political turmoil
The Independence Palace has witnessed countless events unfold and shape the course of Vietnamese history.
Hanoi exhibition remembers Christmas bombings of 1972
Photos and artifacts are on display to tell the story of some of the capital’s darkest days during the Vietnam War.
December 14, 2017 | 11:45 am GMT+7
Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess
Vietnamese and Australian sexual abuse survivors speak out via intimate water color portraits.
November 29, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7
Exhibition: Utopia Land
Meet dreamers from around the world.
November 06, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Exhibition: 'Remote Viewing' by Sung Tieu
First solo exhibition by Vietnamese born German artist Sung Tieu in Vietnam.
September 11, 2017 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
A Solo Exhibition by Le Hoang Bich Phuong
A solo exhibition by Saigon-based visual artist Le Hoang Bich Phuong.
September 06, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Exhibition: Octonary Carousal
Enjoy the exquisite works of 14 Vietnamese visual artists.
July 11, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Live Acoustic: Work & Time
Exhibition, live acoustic, good food and more.
July 07, 2017 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture
What can architecture do?
July 04, 2017 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Exhibition: Saigon in Three Square Meters
See the cute, pocket-size versions of Saigon
July 03, 2017 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Exhibition: Un Es Sence by Le Tuan Ry
Take an experimental journey through materials, textures, visual art and music
July 03, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Lacquer Painting Exhibition: 'Nature – Nostalgia'
Explore the oriental art of sanded lacquer in the 1990s by Vietnamese artists.
June 07, 2017 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
The weekend is here! Unwind yourself with new art exhibitions, craft beer, music shows and concert.
May 12, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Art exhibition: 'Gesture of Memories' by Florian Nguyen
Delve into a world of black and white and installations.
April 18, 2017 | 05:33 pm GMT+7
