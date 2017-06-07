The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Spotify is coming to Vietnam: statement
No more faking IP addresses, say Vietnamese fans.
Beauty in 3D: Taiwan filmmaker's vibrant vision
From the migration of purple butterflies to the crafting of bamboo steam baskets, Taiwan's 3D film director has ...
Disney Channel to air first gay storyline
'With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, 'Andi Mack' is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth.'
October 27, 2017 | 09:45 am GMT+7
Casino finds itself in royal mess at Vietnam’s top resort town
The owners have reported multi-million dollar losses, blaming a drop in Chinese gamblers visiting Ha Long Bay.
October 25, 2017 | 10:57 am GMT+7
Perfect jump: Young Hanoians get high on parachutes
The students spent four months preparing for their 2,600 feet jump from helicopters.
October 07, 2017 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Emma Stone tops list of best paid actresses
She made $26 million in pre-tax earnings in the year up to June.
August 17, 2017 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit
Swift was awarded the nominal $1 in damages she had asked for.
August 15, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Staggering 32.8 million people playing online games in Vietnam - survey
The gaming market is projected to make $365 million this year, making it the 28th largest in the world.
July 17, 2017 | 01:43 pm GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
A weekend full of concerts and festive events.
June 23, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
The weekend is here! Unwind yourself with outdoor markets, craft beer and music shows.
June 16, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend
A weekend bursting with music, art exhibitions and concerts.
June 09, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Bass and electro music: Beats'N Paint
Featuring DJ Watt's Up a.k.a Alias 2.0
June 07, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Concert: The Journey of Music
Featuring conductor Igor Sarmientos and pianist Igor Chystokletov.
June 07, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Thursday night Punk Rock Show
Rock night with James and The Van Der Beeks, Gamma Knife, Ctrl Alt Right and Timekiller.
June 07, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Original Disneyland map could fetch $900,000 at auction
Walt Disney's first map of his planned Disneyland theme park in Southern California is going up for sale.
June 05, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7
