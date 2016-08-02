The most read Vietnamese newspaper
New troops of endangered primates discovered in southern Vietnam
The troops include pregnant females and infants, giving hope to the conservation of the rare black-shanked douc langur.
Rare deer species snapped by camera traps in central Vietnam
The endangered deer has been spotted in only three places across Vietnam over the past decade.
Endangered sea turtle gets a lucky break in central Vietnam
The turtle was handed in by a local man who recognized it as a rare species.
March 03, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Meet Vietnam's endangered primates
Poaching and habitat loss have pushed many primate species to the brink of extinction.
December 15, 2016 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Meet ‘Sausage’, the yellow-cheeked gibbon
This cute animal is among the most endangered primates on the planet.
August 10, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Chinese police seize nearly 400 baby Siamese crocodiles likely trafficked from Vietnam
The roughly 25-cm long crocodiles were about 15 days old and were likely trafficked from Vietnam, said state-owned Xinhua news agency.
August 02, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7