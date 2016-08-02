VnExpress International
New troops of endangered primates discovered in southern Vietnam

The troops include pregnant females and infants, giving hope to the conservation of the rare black-shanked douc langur.

Rare deer species snapped by camera traps in central Vietnam

The endangered deer has been spotted in only three places across Vietnam over the past decade.

Endangered sea turtle gets a lucky break in central Vietnam

The turtle was handed in by a local man who recognized it as a rare species.
March 03, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

Meet Vietnam's endangered primates

Poaching and habitat loss have pushed many primate species to the brink of extinction.
December 15, 2016 | 01:28 pm GMT+7

Meet ‘Sausage’, the yellow-cheeked gibbon

This cute animal is among the most endangered primates on the planet.
August 10, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7

Chinese police seize nearly 400 baby Siamese crocodiles likely trafficked from Vietnam

The roughly 25-cm long crocodiles were about 15 days old and were likely trafficked from Vietnam, said state-owned Xinhua news agency.
August 02, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
 
