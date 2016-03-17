VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Egyptian tourist
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ho Chi Minh City apologizes to tourist robbed on street

Authorities have publicly apologized to Alaa Mohammad Abdu Ali Aldoh, an Egyptian tourist who was robbed on Luong Huu Khanh Street in central Ho Chi ...
 
go to top