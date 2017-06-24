VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag egg
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Tracing your chicken from farm to plate in Saigon

Curious about where your delicious chicken wings come from? A new app in Ho Chi Minh City has all the answers.

Contaminated eggs scandal spreads from Europe to Asia

When eaten in large quantities contaminted eggs can harm people's kidneys, liver and thyroid glands, said the ...

Study: egg shape depends on flying skills of bird

Birds that are good fliers tend to lay asymmetric or elliptical eggs.
June 24, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
 
go to top