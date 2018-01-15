VnExpress International
Oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

The oil spill could cover up to 50 square miles. 

Japan says Chinese military activity in East China Sea escalating

Chinese military activity is escalating in the East China Sea, Japan's top military commander said on Thursday, ...
 
