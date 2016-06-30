VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Japan says Chinese military activity in East China Sea escalating

By Reuters/Tim Kelly   June 30, 2016 | 01:58 pm GMT+7
Japan says Chinese military activity in East China Sea escalating
A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 2012. Photo by Reuters

Chinese military activity is escalating in the East China Sea, Japan's top military commander said on Thursday, with Japanese emergency scrambles to counter Chinese jets almost doubling in the past three months.

Japanese air force jet scrambled around 200 times in the three months ending on Thursday compared with 114 times in the year-earlier period, he said. Detailed figures for the period will be announced next week.

"It appears that Chinese activity is escalating at sea and in the air," Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, chief of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, said at a regular press briefing in Tokyo.

Japan is embroiled in a dispute with China in the East China Sea over ownership of a group of islands which lie about 220 km (140 miles) northeast of Taiwan known as the Senkakus in Tokyo and the Diaoyu islands in Beijing.

Japan is worried that China is escalating its activity in the East China Sea in response to Tokyo's pledge to support countries in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines and Vietnam, that oppose China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Kawano said that Japan was "very concerned," about how China will react to a ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration in a case brought by the Philippines on China's claims. The ruling is due on July 12.

Manila is contesting China's claim to about 90 percent of the South China Sea, arguing it violates the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and restricts its rights to exploit resources within its exclusive economic zone.

China has refused to recognize the case.

Related news:

> Japan plans July fighter jet tender seen worth $40 bln as China tensions simmer

Tags: east china sea Japan military China
 
Read more
Indonesia faces environmental time bomb after coal bust

Indonesia faces environmental time bomb after coal bust

Document spells out FBI rules to get journalists' phone records

Document spells out FBI rules to get journalists' phone records

Chinese investors close to AC Milan stake buy

Chinese investors close to AC Milan stake buy

EgyptAir black box data downloaded; evidence suggests fire on board

EgyptAir black box data downloaded; evidence suggests fire on board

China risks

China risks "outlaw" status if it rejects South China Sea ruling

Michael Phelps becomes the first male U.S. swimmer to make five consecutive Olympics

Michael Phelps becomes the first male U.S. swimmer to make five consecutive Olympics

Fresh details spur debate on police response to Orlando massacre

Fresh details spur debate on police response to Orlando massacre

Japan plans July fighter jet tender seen worth $40 bln as China tensions simmer

Japan plans July fighter jet tender seen worth $40 bln as China tensions simmer

 
go to top