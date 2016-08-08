VnExpress International
drunk driving
Nearly half of Vietnamese men drink alcohol at 'hazardous level'

45 percent of Vietnamese admitted to consuming alcohol.

Vietnamese cop accused of drunk driving in fatal car crash

One man died after the officer allegedly slammed his car into two motorbikes.
 
