Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Over 50,000 ecstasy pills and a kilo of crystal meth was seized in the raid last Sunday.

Trump to unveil opioid plan seeking death penalty for drug dealers: White House

U.S. drug abuse crisis is causing thousands of overdose deaths a year. 

Vietnam cops seize $3 mln heroin hidden in tea packets

It's the largest recorded haul of the country, a key transit point in the 'Golden Triangle'. ​
January 04, 2018 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

British woman sentenced in Egypt to three years in jail for smuggling painkillers

Laura Plummer, a 33-year-old shop worker from Hull, was arrested in October after the Tramadol tablets were found in her suitcase. 
December 27, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7

Death rates soar among people hospitalized for opioids

This is the first study concentrating on patients whose primary diagnosis was related to opioids.
December 05, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7

China biotech's 'coming out party' masks long road ahead

Investments pouring into China's pharma. 
October 20, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7

Philippine police chief gets emotional at hearing into Duterte's drug war

Ronald dela Rosa gets emotional during a Senate hearing into President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war in which thousands of people have been killed.
September 06, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7

More than a thousand turn Philippine funeral to protest against war on drugs

Death of teenager sparked rare public outrage over war on drugs.
August 26, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7

Man turns rooftop into dance floor in southern Vietnam

The man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, spent nearly 10 hours singing and dancing on a rooftop.
August 12, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7

Internationally wanted Russian drug dealer arrested in central Vietnam

The woman had been working at a four-star hotel in Nha Trang resort town for nearly three years before being discovered.
July 08, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7

Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery

A cocaine addiction had pushed Cengiz, a 38-year-old Turkish German, to the brink of suicide, until he found salvation half a world away at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand.
May 11, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7

Drug user looks for new high on Hanoi power pilon

It took police more than two hours to bring him down safely.
May 02, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7

Man dices with death on power cable walk in Ho Chi Minh City

Reports suggest the man was high while he was standing precariously on the high-voltage lines.
April 17, 2017 | 06:43 pm GMT+7

Police arrest meth smugglers carring 4,000 pills in northern Vietnam

The two were caught red-handed trying to sell the pills to a dealer at a local motel.
April 02, 2017 | 05:41 pm GMT+7

Shots fired as Vietnam police take down heroin trafficker

'It was just like an action movie.'
March 19, 2017 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
