The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
drug
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring
Over 50,000 ecstasy pills and a kilo of crystal meth was seized in the raid last Sunday.
Trump to unveil opioid plan seeking death penalty for drug dealers: White House
U.S. drug abuse crisis is causing thousands of overdose deaths a year.
Vietnam cops seize $3 mln heroin hidden in tea packets
It's the largest recorded haul of the country, a key transit point in the 'Golden Triangle'.
January 04, 2018 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
British woman sentenced in Egypt to three years in jail for smuggling painkillers
Laura Plummer, a 33-year-old shop worker from Hull, was arrested in October after the Tramadol tablets were found in her suitcase.
December 27, 2017 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Death rates soar among people hospitalized for opioids
This is the first study concentrating on patients whose primary diagnosis was related to opioids.
December 05, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7
China biotech's 'coming out party' masks long road ahead
Investments pouring into China's pharma.
October 20, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Philippine police chief gets emotional at hearing into Duterte's drug war
Ronald dela Rosa gets emotional during a Senate hearing into President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war in which thousands of people have been killed.
September 06, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7
More than a thousand turn Philippine funeral to protest against war on drugs
Death of teenager sparked rare public outrage over war on drugs.
August 26, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Man turns rooftop into dance floor in southern Vietnam
The man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, spent nearly 10 hours singing and dancing on a rooftop.
August 12, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Internationally wanted Russian drug dealer arrested in central Vietnam
The woman had been working at a four-star hotel in Nha Trang resort town for nearly three years before being discovered.
July 08, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery
A cocaine addiction had pushed Cengiz, a 38-year-old Turkish German, to the brink of suicide, until he found salvation half a world away at a Buddhist monastery in Thailand.
May 11, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7
Drug user looks for new high on Hanoi power pilon
It took police more than two hours to bring him down safely.
May 02, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7
Man dices with death on power cable walk in Ho Chi Minh City
Reports suggest the man was high while he was standing precariously on the high-voltage lines.
April 17, 2017 | 06:43 pm GMT+7
Police arrest meth smugglers carring 4,000 pills in northern Vietnam
The two were caught red-handed trying to sell the pills to a dealer at a local motel.
April 02, 2017 | 05:41 pm GMT+7
Shots fired as Vietnam police take down heroin trafficker
'It was just like an action movie.'
March 19, 2017 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter