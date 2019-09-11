VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese men producing drugs in Central Highlands arrested

By Sen    September 11, 2019 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
Chinese men producing drugs in Central Highlands arrested
Equipment and chemicals used for illegal drug making that resulted in an arrest of seven Chinese men in Kon Tum Province, Central Highlands. Photo by VnExpress/Bao Ngoc.

Authorities have arrested 7 Chinese men and seized hundreds of liters of drug precursors at a factory in Kon Tum Province.

The illegal activity was discovered at the Dong An Vien Export-Import Company factory on August 6, Colonel Vu Van Hau, deputy director of the drug crimes investigation police department under Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, said at a press conference in Hanoi Tuesday. 

Two Vietnamese nationals were also arrested in the raid.

Hau said Vietnam has busted several drug manufacturing rings run by its citizens, but this was the first time the country has unearthed one run by foreigners.

The case was a result of collaborative efforts between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, China’s Ministry of Public Security and other agencies, he added.

The factory is owned by a Vietnamese person in Kon Tum. The Chinese men had rented it to make illegal drugs. Hundreds of liters of drug precursors, 13 tons of chemicals, and 20 tons of machinery and equipment were seized.

The case will be investigated further by authorities in both countries.

At the conference, Hau also said that there had been an unusual spike in drug crime of late in Vietnam and the region. "Many foreign criminals are using Vietnamese territory to produce illegal drugs for domestic, regional and international consumption."

In the first nine months of this year, Vietnam dealt with more than 20,200 drug cases, arrested more than 31,500 people, and seized one ton of heroin, 760 kilograms of marijuana and neary six tons of synthetic drugs, according to the ministry's data.

The country has some 250,000 registered addicts, but the actual figures are thought to be much higher.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar that is the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Related News:
Tags: drug producing ring Chinese criminals Chinese drug manufacturing drug Vietnam Vietnam drug problem narcotics
 
Read more
Vietnam healthcare way short of regional peers in global ranking

Vietnam healthcare way short of regional peers in global ranking

Infectious, lethal disease kills four in Hanoi

Infectious, lethal disease kills four in Hanoi

Vietnam Airlines plane damaged in bird-hit

Vietnam Airlines plane damaged in bird-hit

Army to decontaminate Hanoi warehouse blaze site

Army to decontaminate Hanoi warehouse blaze site

Aussie veterans hand over details of Vietnamese dead

Aussie veterans hand over details of Vietnamese dead

Three dead, 300 schools closed as heavy rains batter northern province

Three dead, 300 schools closed as heavy rains batter northern province

Fear, confusion stalk residential areas near site of Hanoi warehouse fire

Fear, confusion stalk residential areas near site of Hanoi warehouse fire

 
go to top