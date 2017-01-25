The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
drug-resistant
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Thailand battles drug-resistant malaria strains that imperil global campaign
Hard-won gains are at risk from the latest drug-resistant form and currently spreading to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.
Drug-resistant infections are a 'global health emergency': WHO
There is a lack of new treatments being developed to combat antibiotic-resistant infections.
Rise of superbug tuberculosis hampers global control efforts
A specialist has predicted a drug-resistant tuberculosis epidemic of unprecedented global scale, over the next decade.
March 23, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Antibiotics, not dirt, fostered hospital bugs: study
Overuse of antibiotics allowed drug-resistant bug to flourish.
January 25, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter