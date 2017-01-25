VnExpress International
Thailand battles drug-resistant malaria strains that imperil global campaign

Hard-won gains are at risk from the latest drug-resistant form and currently spreading to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam.

Drug-resistant infections are a 'global health emergency': WHO

There is a lack of new treatments being developed to combat antibiotic-resistant infections.

Rise of superbug tuberculosis hampers global control efforts

A specialist has predicted a drug-resistant tuberculosis epidemic of unprecedented global scale, over the next decade.
March 23, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7

Antibiotics, not dirt, fostered hospital bugs: study

Overuse of antibiotics allowed drug-resistant bug to flourish.
January 25, 2017 | 08:53 am GMT+7
 
