VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Rise of superbug tuberculosis hampers global control efforts

By Reuters   March 23, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Rise of superbug tuberculosis hampers global control efforts
 A health technician analyses blood samples for tuberculosis testing in a high-techtuberculosis lab in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru May 19, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Mariana Bazo

A specialist has predicted a drug-resistant tuberculosis epidemic of unprecedented global scale, over the next decade.

TB kills more people each year than any other infectious disease, including HIV and AIDS. In 2015 alone, it is estimated to have killed 1.8 million people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Rising rates of superbug tuberculosis (TB) are threatening to derail decades of progress against the contagious disease, experts said on Thursday, and new drugs powerful enough to treat them are few and far between.

While some new antibiotics with the potential to treat some drug-resistant strains are becoming available for the first time, experts who conducted a global study said that without accurate diagnostics, better case tracking and clear treatment guidelines, their effectiveness could rapidly be lost.

"Resistance to anti-tuberculosis drugs is a global problem that threatens to derail efforts to eradicate the disease," said Keertan Dheda, a University of Cape Town professor who co-led research published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

"Cure rates for drug resistant TB are poor and people can remain infectious."

TB is a bacterial infection normally treated with a combination of antibiotics. But extensive overuse of antibiotics worldwide has led to a rise in drug-resistant "superbug" strains. Bacteria can acquire many drug resistance traits over time, making several types of antibiotics ineffective.

Some 1 in 5 cases of TB are now resistant to at least one major anti-TB drug, the researchers found.

Around 1 in 20 are classed as multidrug-resistant (MDR) - meaning they are resistant to two essential first-line TB drugs, isoniazid and rifampicin - or extensively drug-resistant - meaning they are also resistant to fluoroquinolones and second-line injectable drugs.

Approximately half of global cases of MDR-TB are in India, China, and Russia, but migration and international travel have allowed these highly drug-resistant strains to emerge in almost every part of the world.

In a commentary on TB in the same journal, David W Dowdy, a specialist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the United States, warned that over the next decade, "it is quite possible that we will see a drug-resistant tuberculosis epidemic of unprecedented global scale".

He added, however, that it might also be possible for the global health community to bring about "an unprecedented reversal" of the drug-resistant TB problem.

"The difference between these two outcomes lies less with the pathogen and more with ... whether we have the political will to prioritise," he said. "Drug-resistant TB is not standing still; neither can we."

Related news:

Antibiotics, not dirt, fostered hospital bugs: study

Vietnam losing war on bacteria due to overuse of antibiotics: doctors

Tags: superbug tuberculosis drug-resistant AMR
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top