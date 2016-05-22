VnExpress International
Afghans confirm death of Taliban leader in U.S. drone strike, many details remain unexplained

Afghan officials have confirmed the death of Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour in a U.S. drone strike, but many details remain unexplained.

Afghan Taliban leader likely killed in US drone strike in Pakistan

The United States conducted a drone strike on Saturday against the leader of Afghan Taliban, likely killing him on ...
 
