VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag dissidents
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Another Vietnamese arrested for attempting to overthrow government

Vietnamese police have made at least 10 arrests for similar offenses in less than three months.

Another Vietnamese man arrested for anti-government campaign

The 31-year-old had just finished serving a jail term for organizing a protest in Hanoi.
 
go to top