VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Another Vietnamese arrested for attempting to overthrow government

By Staff reporters   October 19, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Another Vietnamese arrested for attempting to overthrow government
Tran Thi Xuan, 41, in a police photo.

Vietnamese police have made at least 10 arrests for similar offenses in less than three months.

Police in the central province of Ha Tinh have arrested a local woman accused of being involved in activities aimed at overthrowing the government, the government’s news website said on Wednesday.

Tran Thi Xuan, 41, was arrested on Tuesday, the report said, giving no further details of her alleged activities.

Her detention is the latest in a series of arrests made by Vietnamese police this year against anti-government campaigns. Reuters said the number has reached 17.

On September 27, a man from neighboring Nghe An Province was arrested on charges of spreading anti-state propaganda.

A man in the central province of Quang Binh was arrested in early August, and seven other people were detained in July on similar offenses, said the government's website.

The country has also sent several people to jail this year for attacking the government.

In July, a court in the northern province of Ha Nam sentenced blogger Tran Thi Nga, 40, to nine years in prison for posting anti-state propaganda videos on the internet.

The month before blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 38, received a 10-year sentence from a court in the central province of Khanh Hoa for publishing what authorities called distorted stories and videos about the Communist Party and the government on her Facebook page.

Under Vietnam’s Penal Code, anti-government propaganda is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam dissidents anti-government police
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top