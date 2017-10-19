Another Vietnamese arrested for attempting to overthrow government

Police in the central province of Ha Tinh have arrested a local woman accused of being involved in activities aimed at overthrowing the government, the government’s news website said on Wednesday.

Tran Thi Xuan, 41, was arrested on Tuesday, the report said, giving no further details of her alleged activities.

Her detention is the latest in a series of arrests made by Vietnamese police this year against anti-government campaigns. Reuters said the number has reached 17.

On September 27, a man from neighboring Nghe An Province was arrested on charges of spreading anti-state propaganda.

A man in the central province of Quang Binh was arrested in early August, and seven other people were detained in July on similar offenses, said the government's website.

The country has also sent several people to jail this year for attacking the government.

In July, a court in the northern province of Ha Nam sentenced blogger Tran Thi Nga, 40, to nine years in prison for posting anti-state propaganda videos on the internet.

The month before blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 38, received a 10-year sentence from a court in the central province of Khanh Hoa for publishing what authorities called distorted stories and videos about the Communist Party and the government on her Facebook page.

Under Vietnam’s Penal Code, anti-government propaganda is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in jail.