disputed
Philippines says China agrees on no new expansion in disputed waters
China has built seven islands upon reefs in disputed areas, three of which,can accommodate fighter jets.
Key milestones in Philippines-China dispute over nine-dash line
The Philippines initiated proceedings against the People's Republic of China in 2013, claiming that China’s ...
Manila advised against talks with China over disputed waters
A former Philippine foreign minister and a U.S. security expert said on Tuesday Philippine President-elect Rodrigo Duterte should not hold unconditional bilateral talks with China ...
June 07, 2016 | 06:56 pm GMT+7
China eyes turning South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) islands into Maldives-style resorts
China aims to turn some of the islands in the disputed South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) into Maldives-style resorts catering for weddings with new developments on areas that ...
May 27, 2016 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
