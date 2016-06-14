VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Key milestones in Philippines-China dispute over nine-dash line

By Tien Thanh, Nhu Tam   June 14, 2016 | 10:08 pm GMT+7
The Philippines initiated proceedings against the People's Republic of China in 2013, claiming that China’s nine-dash line is against the UNCLOS. The final ruling on this case is expected this month.
Tags: South China Sea Vietnam's East Sea shoal disputed UNCLOS
 
