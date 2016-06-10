The most read Vietnamese newspaper
PM Modi says India to work with Vietnam for open Indo-Pacific region
Vietnam and India share security concerns about the aggressive advancement of China in disputed waters.
China building huge test site for unmanned ships in East Sea
The test area is being constructed off the southern port city of Zhuhai bordering Macau.
Chinese paper says UK trying to grab attention with mission in disputed waters
A British warship will sail through the East Sea to assert freedom-of-navigation rights.
February 14, 2018 | 10:30 am GMT+7
British warship to sail through disputed East Sea
The frigate aims to assert freedom of navigation, but it's uncertain whether it would touch the disputed territories.
February 13, 2018 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Philippines to protest to China over apparent airbase on manmade island in the East Sea
Despite improved relations between the two countries, the Philippines have firm views against militarization of the disputed waters.
January 10, 2018 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ over North Korea hurts his Asia allies
Tensions with Pyongyang could shift U.S. attention further from the wider regional agenda in Southeast Asia, including disputed waters.
August 12, 2017 | 12:57 pm GMT+7
US warship patrols disputed island in South China Sea
It was the second 'freedom-of-navigation operation' conducted during the presidency of Donald Trump.
July 03, 2017 | 08:54 am GMT+7
China 'strongly dissatisfied' with G7 statement on East, South China Seas
China spokesman said G7 and other nations should refrain from taking positions, after the group called for a demilitarization of 'disputed features.'
May 28, 2017 | 09:27 am GMT+7
China says should maintain peace with Vietnam
The two countries should work together to maintain peace and stability at sea.
September 13, 2016 | 08:53 am GMT+7
China installs radar in disputed waters
China has installed a radar with potential military functions in a disputed area of the East China Sea, said Japanese media.
August 08, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7
Incoming Philippine minister rules out bilateral talks with China before tribunal decision
The Philippines will not pursue bilateral talks with China until an international tribunal decides on a case brought by the Philippines in connection with claims in the South ...
June 10, 2016 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
China trains 'fishing militia' to sail into disputed waters
The fishing fleet based in this tiny port town on Hainan island is getting everything from military training and subsidies to even fuel and ice as China creates an increasingly ...
May 01, 2016 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Indonesian firm plans to develop South China Sea (East Sea) border areas
Energy company Pertamina plans to explore for oil and gas in areas close to Indonesia's maritime border in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) to assert the country's ...
April 13, 2016 | 07:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, Philippines discuss joint maritime exercises
Defence officials from the Philippines and Vietnam will meet this week to explore possible joint exercises and navy patrols, military sources said, shoring up a new alliance ...
April 13, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Asian nations seeking closer US ties over China: Pentagon
Asian countries are seeking to strengthen military ties with the United States in the face of Beijing's expansionist ambitions in the South China Sea or the East Sea to Vietnam, ...
April 09, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
