Vietnam cheers G7 for backing ASEAN on South China Sea dispute

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the G7 Summit that takes place on June 8-9 in Canada. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded G7 members for supporting the stance of ASEAN countries on disputes in the South China Sea, commonly known as the East Sea in Vietnam.

ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has said it is necessary to strengthen cooperation in ensuring security, safety, freedom of navigation and aviation, and called for peaceful settlement of disputes in the waters on the basis of respect for international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

ASEAN countries also want concerned parties to respect diplomatic and legal processes that promote peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world, Phuc told the expanded G7 Summit in Canada on Saturday.

Vietnam backs summit host Canada’s focus on oceans and stands with G7 members on finding solutions together to protect the ocean environment, the PM was quoted by the Vietnam News Agency as saying.

Phuc proposed the establishment of an extensive cooperation forum between G7 countries and coastal nations to exchange experiences, transfer technologies and raise funds for climate change adaptation, including responding to rising sea levels and protecting the marine environment.

He said the goal of keeping a clean marine environment can only be reached when peace, stability and cooperation is preserved and spread across oceans.

Vietnam stands by its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 8 percent in line with the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP21, Phuc said.

He called for further support from G7 members and the larger international community to improve Vietnam’s capacity to monitor and adapt to climate change, sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion, as well as manage and use the Mekong River’s resources in a sustainable way.