dispute
'US presence matters' says admiral on carrier in East Sea
The United States is sending its aircraft carrier on a mission through the contested waters, which will include a visit to Vietnam.
Olympic deal will do little to disarm N. Korea: analysts
'Both sides wanted to win and they got it.'
China, Philippines agree to avoid force in flashpoint waters
The two countries have agreed to resolve the waters dispute via talks.
November 16, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Chinese ships sail near disputed islands with Japan
Japan's coast guard said it was the second time since Thursday that four Chinese ships had entered its waters.
September 25, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
China condemns US after warship sails near disputed water
The row comes during a period of warming relations between China and the U.S.
May 25, 2017 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to verify satellite images of Chinese construction on Paracel Islands - foreign ministry
A photo taken by an independent firm appears to show foundations being laid for a port on North Reef.
March 21, 2017 | 11:30 pm GMT+7
Dutch PM bars Turkish minister as rally dispute escalates
Meanwhile, Turkish authorities sealed off the Dutch embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul in apparent retaliation and hundreds gathered there for protests at the Dutch ...
March 12, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
China's aircraft carrier to drill in Western Pacific
The Liaoning, along with its accompanying fleet, would conduct 'exercises far out at sea'.
December 25, 2016 | 10:09 am GMT+7
China says interests outweigh differences with Vietnam
Common interests between China and Vietnam far outweigh differences.
September 13, 2016 | 07:05 pm GMT+7
Obama warns China over South China Sea ruling
Says Beijing cannot ignore the ruling rejecting its sweeping claims to the flashpoint waters.
September 08, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
China under pressure at Asia summit over sea row
Beijing comes under pressure over its 'illegal' island-building.
September 07, 2016 | 09:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam says all will lose in any South China Sea war
'There will be neither winners or losers but rather all will lose.'
August 30, 2016 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Philippines' oil still in troubled waters after South China Sea ruling
Ruling affirms the Philippines rights over energy-rich Reed Bank but its potential petroleum partners remain reluctant to start drilling.
July 22, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
Beijing vows to continue S. China Sea construction
Despite an international ruling that China's actions were illegal, Beijing declared it will continue building in the disputed waters.
July 19, 2016 | 01:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam says Chinese reports of PM backing Beijing stance 'untruthful'
The Chinese media said Vietnam "respects China's position" on the Hague's ruling, which Vietnamese media deemed "incorrect".
July 19, 2016 | 08:42 am GMT+7
