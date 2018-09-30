Vietnam highlights ASEAN role in resolving South China Sea issues

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey prepares for a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, May 19, 2017. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Dinh Quy made the remarks at an unofficial annual meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers on Friday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, U.S, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Quy said all parties should strive to act in accordance with the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the South China Sea, known in Vietnam as the East Sea, as well as push negotiations to pass the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) as soon as possible. Solidarity and unity within ASEAN play a key role in maintaining peace and stability within the region, he affirmed.

Echoing Quy, ASEAN foreign ministers agreed that the bloc needs to maintain its solidarity and unity on the foundation of multilateralism and free trade.

Later the same day, at an ASEAN-UN Ministerial meeting, delegates reiterated that regional and international disputes should be resolved in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Last month, ASEAN and China successfully adopted a single draft negotiating text on the COC at the 51st ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM 51) in Singapore.

This adoption, achieved after years of negotiation between both sides, is among the significant positive developments in the situation.

Vietnam will work with the UN and the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation to hold the ASEAN-UN Regional Dialogue on peace and reconciliation later this year.