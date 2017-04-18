VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag direct flight
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

AirAsia to launch daily Nha Trang - Kuala Lumpur flights this September

A one-way fare will start at $23 and is now available for booking.

Vietnamese aviation authority close to all clear for direct flights to US

Vietnam Airlines will launch direct flights to the U.S. next year if safety protocols meet stringent standards.
 
go to top