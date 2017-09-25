The most read Vietnamese newspaper
diplomatic ties
US aircraft carrier leaves Vietnam, wrapping up historic visit
'We have gone from former enemies to close partners,' the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam said.
Vietnam welcomes US aircraft carrier as bilateral ties reach new milestone
The visit 'demonstrates U.S. support for a strong, prosperous and independent Vietnam,' U.S. ambassador to Vietnam ...
US aircraft carrier docks in Vietnam on start of landmark visit
The five-day visit has been billed as an important milestone in the diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and the U.S.
March 05, 2018 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Top North Korean official to visit South for Winter Olympics
Tensionsspiralled last year as the North carried out multiple weapons tests and analysts warn that the newly warmed relations may not last long.
February 05, 2018 | 10:08 am GMT+7
US aircraft carrier to make historic port call in Vietnam this year
One U.S. expert claims the visit will take place in March, but the Vietnamese foreign ministry has not confirmed a date.
January 19, 2018 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Hungarian PM highlights Vietnam’s potentials during visit
PM Orbán wants his country to be part of Vietnam's development over the next 30 years.
September 25, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
