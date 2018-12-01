Vietnam offers to share development experience with North Korea

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) met with North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

It also welcomes the positive developments that have taken place on the Korean Peninsula, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh told his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho Friday.

Minh further affirmed that Vietnam is willing to cooperate with North Korea in fields that align with each country's interests and follow international laws.

Visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Ri agreed that both sides should coordinate and identify appropriate measures to strengthen and develop Vietnam-North Korea relations in accordance with the new situation.

The two sides also agreed to continue coordinating with each other at international and regional forums such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

On the situation in the Korean Peninsula, Minh welcomed recent positive development in the region and emphasized Vietnam's consistent stance of supporting peace, stability and cooperation in the area.

He also affirmed that Vietnam was willing to make practical contributions to the dialogues between North Korea and relevant parties.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has spoken recently of his hopes for economic reforms in the country.

In three meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in this year, he repeatedly cited Vietnam’s successes, South Korean media reported.

Observers have said the historical and political resemblance between the two countries would make Vietnam a good example for North Korea.

During a visit to Hanoi last July, Washington's top diplomat Mike Pompeo referred to Vietnam, which now enjoys burgeoning trade ties with former foe U.S., as a model for North Korea.

South Korea's news agency Yonhap said Ri told the Vietnamese government that North Korea hopes to learn from Vietnam’s model of development.

Ri is on a four-day official visit to Vietnam that ends Sunday.