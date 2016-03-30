VnExpress International
ADB's latest check on Vietnam's economy

The new assessment of Vietnam's economy and medium-term macroeconomic projections announced by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). 

ADB: Bad debt, low productivity the main challenges for Vietnam this year

The Asian Development Bank says non-performing loans and low productivity are the main challenges for Vietnam, ...
 
