ADB's latest check on Vietnam's economy

Vietnam's economy is projected to remain stable in 2016 and to slow down slightly in 2017
Growth rate of value added in agriculture, industry and services
Foreign direct investment supported strong growth in the last 9 years
Central government revenues, expenditures and fiscal balance
Vietnam's CPI and PPI compared to other Southeast Asian countries in 2015
Current account balance is forecast to slide into a small deficit
Growth rate of merchandise exports and imports
Change in money supply in five years
Urbanization has been rising steadily in Vietnam
Source: Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2016.