DataSpeaks

ADB's latest check on Vietnam's economy

By Ha Phuong   March 31, 2016 | 12:09 pm GMT+7

The new assessment of Vietnam's economy and medium-term macroeconomic projections announced by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). 

Vietnam's economy is projected to remain stable in 2016 and to slow down slightly in 2017

Growth rate of value added in agriculture, industry and services

Foreign direct investment supported strong growth in the last 9 years

Central government revenues, expenditures and fiscal balance

Vietnam's CPI and PPI compared to other Southeast Asian countries in 2015

Current account balance is forecast to slide into a small deficit

Growth rate of merchandise exports and imports

Change in money supply in five years

Urbanization has been rising steadily in Vietnam

Source: Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2016.

Tags: Vietnam economy development outlook TPP AEC FDI NPL VAMC
 
