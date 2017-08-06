VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag derailment
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Three dead, 100 hurt in US train derailment: police

One of the train's rail cars jumped tracks, plunging off a bridge onto a busy highway, where they hit five motor vehicles and two trucks.

Vietnam adds cameras, brake valves following series of train derailments

Speedy drivers and poor infrastructure were blamed for a number of incidents last month.

Lao Cai-Hanoi train derails entering station

The line remains open, but police are investigating the incident.
August 06, 2017 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
 
go to top