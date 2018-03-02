The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
deposits
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Woman robbed of $10.8 million by Vietnamese banker refuses minor payment offer
Some customers in similar situations have been waiting for years for full compensation.
Vietnam finally considers allowing foreigners to put cash in banks
The idea is aimed at preventing speculation and keeping money in the country.