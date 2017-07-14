VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam finally considers allowing foreigners to put cash in banks

By Hoai Thu   July 14, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

The idea is aimed at preventing speculation and keeping money in the country.

Vietnam’s central bank is looking at a proposal to allow banks to accept deposits from foreigners in an attempt to reduce the risk of cash speculation.

The State Bank of Vietnam's proposal includes foreigners who are visiting, studying or working in Vietnam, and would allow them to deposit Vietnamese dong or foreign currencies at commercial banks in Vietnam.

It said the new rule would guarantee more rights for non-residents in Vietnam and prevent cash speculation.

Experts said that if the proposal is approved, it would be a big step forward in the age of global migration becasue it would keep money in the country.

The central bank cut deposit rates to 4.25 percent from 4.5 percent this month for the first time in three years.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam banking deposits
 
Read more
US starts safeguard probe into Samsung, LG washing machines from Vietnam

US starts safeguard probe into Samsung, LG washing machines from Vietnam

Vietnam and Singapore firms set up logistics joint venture

Vietnam and Singapore firms set up logistics joint venture

Staggering 32.8 million people playing online games in Vietnam - survey

Staggering 32.8 million people playing online games in Vietnam - survey

Honda recalls 2.1 million vehicles worldwide over fire risk

Honda recalls 2.1 million vehicles worldwide over fire risk

Sun Group unveils second phase of resort on Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Sun Group unveils second phase of resort on Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Personal computer market continues to slump

Personal computer market continues to slump

Google Earth to let users post stories, photos in coming years

Google Earth to let users post stories, photos in coming years

Vietnam to lift restrictions on foreign investment in privatization push: Prime Minister

Vietnam to lift restrictions on foreign investment in privatization push: Prime Minister

 
go to top