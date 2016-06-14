The most read Vietnamese newspaper
deport
FDP leader wants Germany to deport minor refugees linked to crime
FDP leader Christian Lindner spoke after the fatal stabbing of a German girl by her former refugee boyfriend.
Vietnam jails people smugglers deported from Australia
Four Vietnamese men were deported from Australia and sentenced to 18 months.
New York will 'protect' immigrants, mayor tells Trump
'We will do all we can to protect our residents and to make sure that families are not torn apart.'
November 17, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Cambodia to deport 13 Taiwanese fraud suspects to China
Cambodia said Monday it would deport 13 Taiwanese nationals arrested on fraud charges to mainland China, as Taipei said its emissaries had been prevented from meeting with the ...
June 21, 2016 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
Cambodia arrests Chinese, Taiwanese suspected of telecoms extortion
Cambodia has arrested 27 Chinese and Taiwanese nationals on suspicion of operating a telecoms extortion ring to defraud victims in China, officials said on Tuesday.
June 14, 2016 | 10:08 pm GMT+7
