Tag
dengue fever
Philippines says anti-dengue vaccine may be connected to three deaths
'These findings strengthen the decision to stop the vaccine. It has failed in some children.'
Dengue fever death toll rises to 24 as outbreak spreads across Vietnam
Thousands of new patients are being reported every day as mosquitoes thrive in the unpredictable weather.
Dengue outbreak reaches crisis point with patients wedging into Hanoi hospitals
The hallways at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases have been turned into wards to cope with 1,000 new cases every day.
August 08, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Dengue fever sweeping across Hanoi
The outbreak is showing no signs of letting up, and many people have lost faith in health authorities.
July 30, 2017 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
Dengue fever outbreak plagues Hanoi
200 dengue patients have been hospitalized per day over the past two weeks, quadrupling the same period last year.
July 19, 2017 | 03:37 pm GMT+7
Mosquito alert: Dengue fever spreading across Vietnam
Ten fatalities have been reported so far this year, mostly in the south of the country.
June 20, 2017 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Hanoi reports first death from faster-spreading dengue fever in 2017
A total of 700 cases have been reported in the Vietnamese capital, twice the number from the same period last year.
May 23, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese province fights dengue fever with bacteria-infected mosquitoes
Khanh Hoa, home of the famous beach town, reported three fatal cases among more than 4,600 dengue fever infections last year.
January 06, 2017 | 11:27 am GMT+7
Zika, dengue fever keep spreading in Ho Chi Minh City
The two mosquito-borne diseases show no signs of abating in Ho Chi Minh City, which declared a Zika pandemic last month.
November 23, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Dengue fever breaks out in central Vietnam commune
37 people in the commune have been infected with the disease in just 10 days.
October 12, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam
Cases of dengue fever are rapidly increasing, with 14 deaths reported so far this year.
July 27, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7