democrat
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

In rare bipartisan display, US Democrats back Trump on China trade probe

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer pressed the Republican president to skip the investigation and go straight to trade action against China.

WikiLeaks releases hacked Democratic National Committee audio files

The release came in the middle of the DNC.

Clinton makes history with Democratic nomination for president

Hillary Clinton is first female presidential nominee of a major party in the U.S.
July 27, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7

Chaos in US Democratic convention as Sanders backers revolt

Supporters of Bernie Sanders repeatedly chanted and booed mentions of Hillary Clinton's name.
July 26, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7

Clinton gets Sanders endorsement in show of party unity

Sanders put aside their bitter campaign for the Democratic nomination
July 13, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7

Clinton 'extremely careless' with emails, but FBI recommends no charges

The FBI recommended on Tuesday that no criminal charges be filed over Hillary Clinton's use of private email servers while she was secretary of state, but rebuked the Democratic ...
July 06, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7

U.S. House Democrats hold "sit-in" demanding gun control vote, Republicans move to shut down

Democrats staged a "sit-in" on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday demanding the chamber remain in session until the Republican leadership agrees to a vote ...
June 23, 2016 | 09:28 am GMT+7

Clinton turns down Fox News offer to debate Sanders again

Hillary Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, turned down on Monday an invitation by Fox News to debate rival Bernie Sanders in ...
May 24, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
 
