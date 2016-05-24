The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
democrat
In rare bipartisan display, US Democrats back Trump on China trade probe
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer pressed the Republican president to skip the investigation and go straight to trade action against China.
WikiLeaks releases hacked Democratic National Committee audio files
The release came in the middle of the DNC.
Clinton makes history with Democratic nomination for president
Hillary Clinton is first female presidential nominee of a major party in the U.S.
July 27, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Chaos in US Democratic convention as Sanders backers revolt
Supporters of Bernie Sanders repeatedly chanted and booed mentions of Hillary Clinton's name.
July 26, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Clinton gets Sanders endorsement in show of party unity
Sanders put aside their bitter campaign for the Democratic nomination
July 13, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Clinton 'extremely careless' with emails, but FBI recommends no charges
The FBI recommended on Tuesday that no criminal charges be filed over Hillary Clinton's use of private email servers while she was secretary of state, but rebuked the Democratic ...
July 06, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
U.S. House Democrats hold "sit-in" demanding gun control vote, Republicans move to shut down
Democrats staged a "sit-in" on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday demanding the chamber remain in session until the Republican leadership agrees to a vote ...
June 23, 2016 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Clinton turns down Fox News offer to debate Sanders again
Hillary Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, turned down on Monday an invitation by Fox News to debate rival Bernie Sanders in ...
May 24, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
