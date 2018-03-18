VnExpress International
Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea demarcation and maritime cooperation

Both sides agreed to follow common perceptions on sea-related issues agreed upon by their leaders.

Vietnam urges Cambodia to finish border demarcation

Ongoing border issues remain a headache for both sides.
 
