Vietnam urges Cambodia to finish border demarcation

A woman crosses a border gate between Vietnam and Cambodia. Photo by Reuters

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh asked that the Cambodia government to finish installing demarcation posts planned along their shared 1,270km border soon.

The two neighboring countries agreed to finish demarcating their shared border “very soon” following a three-day meeting in 2015.

The Vietnam - Cambodia Joint Border Committee has agreed to settle border issues in good faith with mutual respect for each country's sovereignty.

Cambodian National Police officials say they have installed 282 a total of 314 demarcation posts planned along the border, the Khmer Times reported.