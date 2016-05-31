VnExpress International
Should Vietnam abolish the death penalty?

Vietnam is scrapping the death penalty for what it deems to be five serious crimes, but should the country abolish it altogether?

Death penalty still the public's answer to solving social downfall in Vietnam

Public support for capital punishment appears to remain overwhelming, but will simply killing convicts help deter ...

Vietnam upholds death sentences against shipping execs in major corruption case

But without a major overhaul of the country's public sector, stern sentencing may be only cosmetic, analysts say.
August 19, 2017 | 10:25 am GMT+7

New law to enable Vietnam's corrupt officials to escape death penalty by paying back stolen money

There are concerns that it may weaken the fight against corruption.
July 13, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7

China remains world's biggest executioner - Amnesty

China executed more people in 2016 than all other nations combined, Amnesty International said Tuesday, as death penalties in the world decreased overall.
April 11, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7

2 executives get death sentence in Vietnam’s major shipping scandal

The scandal is among Vietnam's six corruption and mismanagement cases to be brought to trial by March 2017.
February 22, 2017 | 07:08 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese-Australian woman caught with 11 lbs of heroin at Vietnam airport

The drug would have fetched $750,000 Down Under.
July 24, 2016 | 06:15 pm GMT+7

73-year-old woman faces death penalty for drug smuggling

A 73-year-old Australian-Vietnamese woman has been sentenced to death for attempting to smuggle VND10 billion ($450,000) worth of drugs to Australia from Thailand through Vietnam.
June 30, 2016 | 12:37 pm GMT+7

Who gets killed for killing?

From July 1, 15 different forms of murder will be subject to the death penalty according to the 2015 Penal Code.
May 31, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
 
