The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
death penalty
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Should Vietnam abolish the death penalty?
Vietnam is scrapping the death penalty for what it deems to be five serious crimes, but should the country abolish it altogether?
Death penalty still the public's answer to solving social downfall in Vietnam
Public support for capital punishment appears to remain overwhelming, but will simply killing convicts help deter ...
Vietnam upholds death sentences against shipping execs in major corruption case
But without a major overhaul of the country's public sector, stern sentencing may be only cosmetic, analysts say.
August 19, 2017 | 10:25 am GMT+7
New law to enable Vietnam's corrupt officials to escape death penalty by paying back stolen money
There are concerns that it may weaken the fight against corruption.
July 13, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
China remains world's biggest executioner - Amnesty
China executed more people in 2016 than all other nations combined, Amnesty International said Tuesday, as death penalties in the world decreased overall.
April 11, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7
2 executives get death sentence in Vietnam’s major shipping scandal
The scandal is among Vietnam's six corruption and mismanagement cases to be brought to trial by March 2017.
February 22, 2017 | 07:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese-Australian woman caught with 11 lbs of heroin at Vietnam airport
The drug would have fetched $750,000 Down Under.
July 24, 2016 | 06:15 pm GMT+7
73-year-old woman faces death penalty for drug smuggling
A 73-year-old Australian-Vietnamese woman has been sentenced to death for attempting to smuggle VND10 billion ($450,000) worth of drugs to Australia from Thailand through Vietnam.
June 30, 2016 | 12:37 pm GMT+7
Who gets killed for killing?
From July 1, 15 different forms of murder will be subject to the death penalty according to the 2015 Penal Code.
May 31, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter