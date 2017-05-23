VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Dam Sen
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Southern Land Cuisine Festival at Dam Sen Park, Ho Chi Minh City

The festival, which is expected to attract 100,000 visitors, will feature some 60 food stands, cultural activities and art performances to serve ...
 
go to top