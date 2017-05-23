Southern Land Cuisine Festival at Dam Sen Park, Ho Chi Minh City

Famous dishes of Vietnam's southern region will be on offer at the annual Am Thuc Dat Phuong Nam (Southern Land Cuisine) Festival that will take place from May 24 to 28 at Dam Sen Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 11.

More than 250 favorite dishes and 100 typical tea and cakes of the southern region will converge in three unique culinary styles.

Themed “Saigon - Xua va Nay (Then and Now)”, the festival will introduce the culinary and cultural traits with popular dishes attached to people’s childhood such as che (sweet soup), banh trang nuong (grilled rice paper cake) and Asian street foods including Korea’s Tteokbokki, Thai-style milk tea, and Japan’s takoyaki (grilled octopus cake).

Apart from special programs for street foods, the organizer will host numerous interesting activities including typical culinary performances of the regions, and folk games. Besides, visitors will have a chance to admire fresh farm produce market and unique activities of craft villages.

In addition, 10 art ensembles under the Ho Chi Minh City Southern folk music club will be available during the five-day event to show exceptional performances.

The gastronomy festival aims to introduce Vietnamese culinary culture, particularly popular and loved culinary features of the southern region.

Food ticket price: VND250,000 per ticket.

Hotline booking:

08 3963 4963 - 0908 554 742 (for No.4, 6, 7, Binh Tan, Phu Nhuan Districts when buying 5 or more tickets).

08 3865 7588 - 0903 316 901 (for No.8, Tan Binh, Tan Phu Districts when buying 5 or more tickets).

08 3865 0921 (ext 15) - 0909 130 628 (for No.1, 3, 5, 10, 11 Districts when buying 5 or more tickets).