Saigon residents accuse notorious landfill site of polluting waterways, again

The operator claims the foaming, strange-smelling liquid locals have spotted is just a mixture of water and sand.

Saigon to give public access to monitor polluting landfill sites

Landfill operators have been threatened with closure unless they clean up their acts.

Saigon to spend $47 million to fight landfill stench

The city also calls for invesment in modern treatment projects that can handle its large amount of waste.
November 21, 2016 | 08:20 pm GMT+7

Lingering in southern Saigon, a nightmare that stinks

An overpowering smell keeps attacking the senses of thousands of people in Ho Chi Minh City, with no end in sight.
October 02, 2016 | 01:09 am GMT+7

Saigon stench culprit identified as landfill site

Authorities pinpoint the source of the unbearable odor plaguing southern suburbs.
September 22, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
 
