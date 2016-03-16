VnExpress International
Tag cultural exchange
US sailors seek to build ties in historic Vietnam visit

Sailors aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier took part in cultural activities with locals in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang on Tuesday.

Cultural exchange: From Traditional to Modern To He

Get to know the origin of Vietnam's traditional children’s toy To He (toy figurine) and its transformation from ...

Joint China-Hollywood venture unveils movie line-up

A joint Hollywood and Chinese production house on Wednesday announced a slew of upcoming films including an action-horror flick about a giant shark, as moviemakers increasingly ...
March 17, 2016 | 06:15 pm GMT+7
 
