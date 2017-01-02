The most read Vietnamese newspaper
crocodile
'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trap
'This is incredibly stupid and dangerous behavior.'
Locals and tourists develop taste for crocodile meat in Thailand
Crocodile meat has seen a surge in popularity in Thailand due to its alleged health benefits.
Crocodile mauls circus performer's face in northern Vietnam
The artist expected the animal to allow him to place his head in it's mouth when it attacked.
March 12, 2017 | 06:09 pm GMT+7
Feeding frenzy: The crocodile edition
Foreign tourists get a buzz out of feeding crocodiles at Vam Sat Ecological Tourist Site.
February 28, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc
'She wanted to take selfie with the crocodile who was lying down near a stream.'
January 02, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7