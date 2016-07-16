The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Control across Turkey restored but some coup plotters at large
Detentions expected to exceed 6,000.
Turkish forces try to crush last remnants of coup after Erdogan returns
Erdogan says coup plotters will pay heavy price; promises purge of military.
Military coup attempt in Turkey, troops say they seize power
Army statement accuses government of undermining rule of law.
July 16, 2016 | 07:58 am GMT+7
