conservation
Police hunt for two suspects after endangered monkey shot dead in Vietnam
The red-shanked douc langur was dumped along with a gun as the suspects fled from forest rangers in a protected national park.
Vietnamese province proceeds with controversial ladder plan in world’s largest cave
Authorities claim the 100m ladder that has been bolted to a rock face for visitors to climb will have an ...
Stillbirth of baby elephant crushes Vietnam’s 30-year hopes of reviving domesticated herd
The herd of 44 elephants is likely to disappear in the next two decades.
October 09, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Mysterious herd of elephants marches out of hiding in southern Vietnam
While it’s great news for conservation efforts, it could be a curse on the family of 15, which includes four calves.
September 18, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Don’t try to ‘improve’ Vietnam's cave system. Learn to appreciate it instead
'When nature is exploited for our comfort and need for instant gratification, we fail to see it for what it is.'
August 30, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s PM endorses cable car plan to world famous cave system
The announcement comes on the heels of government assurance that Phong Nha-Ke Bang will be safe from construction until 2030.
August 26, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7
S.Africa opposes online rhino horn auction
The auction website is in English, but also in Chinese and Vietnamese.
August 20, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Giant electric fence shocks wild elephants away from farmland in southern Vietnam
Plantations are a major threat to wild elephants in Vietnam, according to conservation experts.
August 04, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Rare green turtle released by fishermen in central Vietnam
Vietnam outlaws the hunting of any of its five endangered turtle species.
August 02, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Three tons of ivory seized in Vietnam
'This is the largest seizure of smuggled ivory ever in Thanh Hoa province.'
July 09, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnam province closes popular jungle resort for environmental pollution
The retreat has been in service for around a year without a permit.
June 01, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Century-old Saigon villa stuck in conservation quandary
The owner has been told she must retain its original colonial features rather than knock it down to build a new property.
May 28, 2017 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s tourism ministry questions impact of giant ladder in world’s largest cave
Cavers are concerned that the 100m ladder could damage stalactites that have taken tens of thousands of years to form.
May 25, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Endangered langurs safe for now after resort project put on hold in central Vietnam
The controversial project on Da Nang's Son Tra Peninsula could threaten the country's largest population of red-shanked douc langurs.
May 16, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Endangered species poached in protected areas - WWF
'Unless they [natural world heritage sites] are protected effectively, we will lose them forever.'
April 18, 2017 | 08:03 am GMT+7
