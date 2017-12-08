VnExpress International
Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Ahed Tamimi became a hero to Palestinians after she was filmed kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.

Warnings of fallout after US freezes funding for Palestinian refugees

Half of the UNRWA funds will be cut as Trump said Palestinians are 'ungrateful'. 

US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump wrote.
January 17, 2018 | 08:37 am GMT+7

Remand extended for Palestinian teen in viral 'slap' video

The teenager has been hailed as the symbol of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation. 
January 16, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Olympic deal will do little to disarm N. Korea: analysts

'Both sides wanted to win and they got it.'
January 10, 2018 | 06:54 pm GMT+7

North, South Korea begin talks as Winter Olympics help break ice

It is the first inter-Korean dialogue since December 2015.
January 09, 2018 | 09:14 am GMT+7

Displaced Syrians survive war but face battle against cold

Many of their homes have been flattened, their towns and villages reduced to ruins without electricity or running water. 
December 26, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7

For Palestinian Christians, Trump is Christmas killjoy

Since Trump's declaration on Jerusalem as capital of Israel, 'dozens' of groups had cancelled visits to Bethlehem, which is considered the birthplace of Jesus. 
December 22, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7

Defying Trump, over 120 countries at U.N. condemn Jerusalem decision

Despite threat, more than 120 nations say NO to Trump. 
December 22, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7

Despite furore over Jerusalem move, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts

Though Riyadh issued blunt condemnation of U.S. decision on Jerusalem, in private, it's pushing Trump peace plan, Arab officials say.
December 09, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7

Two Palestinians dead in 'day of rage', US isolated at UN

Two Palestinians were killed during clashes as Israeli airstrikes hit the Gaza Strip. 
December 09, 2017 | 09:35 am GMT+7

UN suffers worst DR Congo attack as 15 peacekeepers killed

This is the worst attack on UN peacekeepers in the organization's recent history.
December 09, 2017 | 09:35 am GMT+7

Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan

From Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta, protests have been held across Asia to protest Trump's inflammatory decision. 
December 08, 2017 | 05:41 pm GMT+7

North Korea says U.S. threats make war unavoidable, China urges calm

War has become 'established fact,' North Korea says as China urges calm and Russia offers to facilitate talks.
December 08, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7

Hamas calls for Palestinian uprising over Trump's Jerusalem plan

Protest held in West Bank and Gaza as Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel. 
December 08, 2017 | 10:57 am GMT+7
