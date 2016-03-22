The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
competition
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam attempts to swerve tax hike on steel exports to US
Trump has until April to decide whether or not to slap further steel tariffs on 12 countries, including Vietnam.
Swiss win inaugural team gold, Norway set medals record
Norway and Germany top the medals table on 13 golds.
Vietnam’s top taxi firm fears bankruptcy in the era of Grab, Uber
Mai Linh has asked for its debts to be frozen for the next 20 years to fight off the threat of imminent insolvency.
January 17, 2018 | 09:24 pm GMT+7
Taxi drivers go on strike in Hanoi as incomes plunge due to Uber, Grab
The drivers say their pay has dropped by half while their boss thinks he might have to sell the struggling business.
November 28, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Ride-hailing firm Grab denies allegations of multi-million dollar tax evasion in Vietnam
Rival taxi companies that are losing out to Grab claim it is shifting money into overseas accounts to foil detection.
October 03, 2017 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
UNESCO Vietnam snaps back after culture ministry dismiss titles as ‘illegal’
The ministry claims that in some cases, money is being exchanged for cultural recognition.
September 12, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Woman accused of poisoning soup pot at Saigon noodle stand
The owner, also her relative, failed to persuade the police to drop a criminal case.
December 27, 2016 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Japanese dancer wins breakdancing world final
Local sensation Issei Hori beats South Korea's Hong 10, two time champion, to take the Red Bull BC One title.
December 07, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Whistling enthusiasts battle it out in Japan
Organizers said it will be held once every other year.
July 19, 2016 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Vietnamese film companies file joint petition against S. Korean cinema giant
CGV, the leading film distributor in Vietnam, is allegedly imposing unfair profit sharing on its distribution of Vietnamese films throughout its extensive cinema chain.
May 18, 2016 | 11:34 am GMT+7
Australian TV network weighs Asian version of Eurovision Song Contest
Asia-Pacific nations could soon have the chance to compete in their own version of the Eurovision Song Contest, pitting K-pop and Bollywood talent against stars from across Asia.
March 22, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter