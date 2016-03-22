VnExpress International
Vietnam attempts to swerve tax hike on steel exports to US

Trump has until April to decide whether or not to slap further steel tariffs on 12 countries, including Vietnam.

Swiss win inaugural team gold, Norway set medals record

Norway and Germany top the medals table on 13 golds.

Vietnam’s top taxi firm fears bankruptcy in the era of Grab, Uber

Mai Linh has asked for its debts to be frozen for the next 20 years to fight off the threat of imminent insolvency.
January 17, 2018 | 09:24 pm GMT+7

Taxi drivers go on strike in Hanoi as incomes plunge due to Uber, Grab

The drivers say their pay has dropped by half while their boss thinks he might have to sell the struggling business.
November 28, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7

Ride-hailing firm Grab denies allegations of multi-million dollar tax evasion in Vietnam

Rival taxi companies that are losing out to Grab claim it is shifting money into overseas accounts to foil detection.
October 03, 2017 | 05:52 pm GMT+7

UNESCO Vietnam snaps back after culture ministry dismiss titles as ‘illegal’

The ministry claims that in some cases, money is being exchanged for cultural recognition.
September 12, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7

Woman accused of poisoning soup pot at Saigon noodle stand

The owner, also her relative, failed to persuade the police to drop a criminal case.
December 27, 2016 | 03:27 pm GMT+7

Japanese dancer wins breakdancing world final

Local sensation Issei Hori beats South Korea's Hong 10, two time champion, to take the Red Bull BC One title.
December 07, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7

Whistling enthusiasts battle it out in Japan

Organizers said it will be held once every other year.
July 19, 2016 | 10:42 am GMT+7

Vietnamese film companies file joint petition against S. Korean cinema giant

CGV, the leading film distributor in Vietnam, is allegedly imposing unfair profit sharing on its distribution of Vietnamese films throughout its extensive cinema chain.
May 18, 2016 | 11:34 am GMT+7

Australian TV network weighs Asian version of Eurovision Song Contest

Asia-Pacific nations could soon have the chance to compete in their own version of the Eurovision Song Contest, pitting K-pop and Bollywood talent against stars from across Asia.
March 22, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
 
