Firefighters fight each other in southern Vietnam contest

Firemen participate in a qualifying round of the firefighting and rescue competition Tuesday in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

The competition, organized by the Ministry of Public Security and Ba Ria-Vung Tau police, aims to improve firefighters' physical condition and their firefighting skills.

Eight teams from Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, Tay Ninh, Tien Giang, Dong Thap and Ben Tre participated in the competition.