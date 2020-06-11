Firefighters fight each other in southern Vietnam contest

Firemen participate in a qualifying round of the firefighting and rescue competition Tuesday in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.
The competition, organized by the Ministry of Public Security and Ba Ria-Vung Tau police, aims to improve firefighters' physical condition and their firefighting skills.
Eight teams from Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, Tay Ninh, Tien Giang, Dong Thap and Ben Tre participated in the competition.
Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Lap of the competition's referee board fires a gun to signal the start of one competition category.
The eight teams have fielded 160 officers to compete in various categories including 100 m obstacle and rescue run and a 4x100 m relay involving rescue and firefighting operations.
Officers of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau team race while carrying equipment like hoses and pump connectors in a water-shooting category.
An officer of the Long An firefighting team sprints with an "injured" person on his back in a 100 m race.
"We compete to outdo ourselves, to be ready anytime, anywhere to firefight and minimize damages as much as possible," an officer said.
An officer extinguishes a fire in the 4x100 m relay race.
Officers often practice no matter the challenges and weather conditions, said Lieutenant Nguyen Viet Ha of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau firefighting department, adding that the competition is also to let the public understand the "hardship and dangers that firefighters have to face while rescuing people from a fire."
An officer from Binh Duong closes in on the finish line in a firefighting and rescue race.
"The competition is really exciting. I was both worried and nervous. But, even if I lose today, I will gain experience and learn more from my competitors," he said.
Officers of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau team shoot water jets at two targets. Accuracy is an essential part of firefighting skills.